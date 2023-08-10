Chee Kit Chong (centre) has been charged with modern-day slavery offences. Photo: Australian Federal Police
Melbourne couple accused of enslaving woman shrug off modern-day slavery charges: ‘very unfair’
- Prosecutors allege the couple controlled the victim’s movements and physically assaulted her in their home between January and October last year
- The number of people living in modern slavery in Australia has more than doubled in the past four years amid a rise in migrant workers
