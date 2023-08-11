China is resuming Japan-bound tour groups following a 3-year ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Kyodo
Japan travel sector cheers as Chinese tour groups return, but overcrowding concerns remain
- Before the pandemic, Chinese travellers were a major driver of Japan’s tourism sector, accounting for around 30 per cent of all foreign arrivals
- There are some concerns, that with the return of Chinese travellers to Japan, there will also be a return to overcrowded tourist attractions
China is resuming Japan-bound tour groups following a 3-year ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Kyodo