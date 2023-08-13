Filipino women cyclists face hostile drivers, traffic, poor road conditions and social stigma. Photo: Jhesset O. Enano
Filipino women cyclists face hostile drivers, traffic, poor road conditions and social stigma. Photo: Jhesset O. Enano
Philippines’ women cyclists pedal past ‘unladylike’ stigma, traffic to reclaim Manila’s roads

  • Many Filipino women who began cycling during the pandemic are determined to continue, even as heavy traffic flows back onto the streets
  • But they say it’s ‘like a war’, with groping, catcalling, vehicles in bike lanes, potholes – and a general prejudice against women on bicycles

Jhesset O. Enano

Updated: 9:30am, 13 Aug, 2023

