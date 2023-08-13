Tamil refugee Neil Para on his 1,000km “Walk for Freedom” to petition Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about his family’s visa-less plight. Photo: Handout/Neil Para
Tamil refugee Neil Para on his 1,000km “Walk for Freedom” to petition Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese about his family’s visa-less plight. Photo: Handout/Neil Para
In Australia, a Sri Lankan refugee’s long ‘Walk for Freedom’ spotlights plight of persecuted asylum seekers

  • Neil Para’s family fled civil war and have been trapped in Australia for nearly a decade after their visas were revoked without explanation
  • He hopes his 1,000km trek will make an impact – but he faces an uphill battle when Canberra’s ‘harsh anti-asylum seeker policies’ remain a vote winner

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan in Singapore

Updated: 2:00pm, 13 Aug, 2023

