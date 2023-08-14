People hold flags of Indonesia ahead of the 78th Independence Day. The country has strict laws on the flag and other state symbols. Photo: AFP
Indonesian man arrested for using national flag as a dog’s scarf: ‘where’s the criminal element?’
- Ahead of Indonesia’s Independence Day, the man attached flags on his bike and other vehicles, and put one on the dog in the plantation where he worked
- Indonesia has strict laws for the flag and other state symbols, but a prominent lawyer has questioned the ‘criminal’ intent of the man’s action
