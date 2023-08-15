A judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning the man – a cleaning worker – will serve 42 years in prison from the date of his arrest on July 10. He will also receive the maximum legal limit of 24 lashes.

The offences were committed at two houses in Johor state’s Muar, leaving one of the girls five weeks’ pregnant.

The 53-year-old man pleaded guilty to 30 charges of rape and sexual assault against the girls, now aged 12 and 15, over the five years from 2018 to 2023.

Prosecutors had sought a severe punishment because of the serious nature of the crime, which inflicted lifelong trauma on the children.

The man, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed for a lighter sentence on the grounds that he had been remorseful for his actions, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported.

The judge rejected that argument, saying the “victim at that time was a child and the offences you committed were very serious”.

Advertisement

“I hope that with this sentence, you will repent and learn from the mistakes that have been made.”

“I accept the punishment for my actions,” the man said.

It is not uncommon for Malaysian courts to hand out lengthy prison terms for offenders who commit sex crimes against children.

Last month, a man in Johor was sentenced to jail for 218 years and 75 strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting and raping his daughter, now aged 15, for the past three years.

The father of five repeatedly abused the victim until June despite her changing the lock on her bedroom door. The case came to light that month when a medical check-up in school revealed the daughter was seven months pregnant.