A father in Malaysia has been sentenced to 702 years in prison and 234 strokes of the cane for raping his two daughters.

The 53-year-old man pleaded guilty to 30 charges of rape and sexual assault against the girls, now aged 12 and 15, over the five years from 2018 to 2023.

The offences were committed at two houses in Johor state’s Muar, leaving one of the girls five weeks’ pregnant.

Rattan canes of the type used for corporal punishment in Indonesia’s Aceh province. The maximum legal number of lashes for an offender in Malaysia is 24. Photo: AFP

A judge ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning the man – a cleaning worker – will serve 42 years in prison from the date of his arrest on July 10. He will also receive the maximum legal limit of 24 lashes.