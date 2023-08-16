Singapore police charge 10 people in massive crime bust worth almost US$736 million. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore police arrest 3 Chinese nationals, 7 others with ‘Chinese passports’ in US$736 million money-laundering crackdown
- All 10 of the individuals arrested were found in possession of foreign passports ‘believed to be issued’ by China
- Singapore police effectively seized assets including Good Class Bungalows, 250 luxury watches and bags, and 120 electronic devices such as computers and mobile phones
