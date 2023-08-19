Kanchi Maya Tamang, a 55-year-old transgender woman in Kathmandu, says she often dresses like a man to avoid harassment. Photo: Bibek Bhandari
Nepal’s older LGBTQ people feel ‘invisible’ – alienated from society, activist community
- Many over 50 had heterosexual marriages to meet social norms. Some who are now trying to lead a more authentic life are rejected by their own children
- As Nepal inches towards marriage equality, older LGBTQ people say they face unique struggles, with their needs being overlooked even by activists
Kanchi Maya Tamang, a 55-year-old transgender woman in Kathmandu, says she often dresses like a man to avoid harassment. Photo: Bibek Bhandari