Kuwaiti tourists ride motorbikes in Pattaya. Photo: Pattaya News/Handout
Thais irked as Kuwaiti bikers living the fast life descend on Pattaya for ‘good food and cheap hotels’

  • Students from Kuwait are flocking to Pattaya, attracted by lower temperatures, their higher spending power, and the chance to create online content
  • But many are racing motorbikes and mopeds without a licence, speeding and causing accidents – dividing locals who nonetheless need their cash

Aidan Jones

Updated: 11:30am, 20 Aug, 2023

