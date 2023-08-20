Kuwaiti tourists ride motorbikes in Pattaya. Photo: Pattaya News/Handout
Thais irked as Kuwaiti bikers living the fast life descend on Pattaya for ‘good food and cheap hotels’
- Students from Kuwait are flocking to Pattaya, attracted by lower temperatures, their higher spending power, and the chance to create online content
- But many are racing motorbikes and mopeds without a licence, speeding and causing accidents – dividing locals who nonetheless need their cash
