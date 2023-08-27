Malaysian cartoonist Zulkifli Anwar Ulhaque, popularly known as Zunar, poses prior to a book-launch event in Kuala Lumpur. He has sometimes been in trouble with the authorities over his work. File photo: AFP
Malaysia’s Zunar on risks of making Anwar Ibrahim biopic: ‘we were prepared for the worst’
- Zunar was often slated, and almost imprisoned, for satirising former PM Najib Razak, but has turned his gaze elsewhere
- But his film about Anwar – who became PM last year after countless political challenges and jail time – was not without its own challenges
Malaysian cartoonist Zulkifli Anwar Ulhaque, popularly known as Zunar, poses prior to a book-launch event in Kuala Lumpur. He has sometimes been in trouble with the authorities over his work. File photo: AFP