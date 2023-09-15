Kuwait has sentenced a teenager to 15 years in prison for the brutal rape and murder of his family’s Filipino domestic worker, in a case that sparked outrage and put the spotlight back on the plight of migrant workers in the oil-rich kingdom.

Turki Ayed Al-Azmi, 17, was arrested in January after police in the Gulf state discovered the charred body of Jullebee Ranara in a desert, with her skull smashed.

An autopsy report showed that Ranara, 35, was pregnant at the time of her death.

Manila’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement on Thursday that a juvenile court also handed a one-year jail term to Al-Azmi for driving without a licence. It added the boy was given a lesser penalty for being a minor, and that he had 30 days to appeal against the verdict.