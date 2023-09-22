Indonesia deports 153 Chinese nationals who made US$1.3 million from love scams

Indonesia has deported 153 Chinese nationals for involvement in an online romance scam ring that ensnared hundreds of victims in their home country.

The suspects, including five women, were arrested last month at an industrial estate in Batam, near Singapore, following a tip-off from China ’s Ministry of Public Security.

Police said the scammers had been operating since early this year by entering Indonesia using tourist visas, and they were committing the crimes from the Southeast Asian nation after China cracked down on their networks.

Most of their targets appeared to be fellow Chinese who were contacted over the internet and tricked into transferring money after they were conned into entering a romantic relationship during video calls.

Police present evidence linked to love scams run by Chinese nationals, at a press conference in Batam on August 30. Photo: AP

The women suspects were accused of seducing the victims before asking them to engage in sexual acts during the calls, while other accomplices recorded the videos.