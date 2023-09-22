Indonesia deports 153 Chinese nationals who made US$1.3 million from love scams
- Most of their targets appeared to be fellow Chinese who were contacted over the internet and tricked into transferring money
- The suspects included five women accused of seducing the victims then asking them to engage in sexual acts during calls, which were recorded and used as blackmail
Indonesia has deported 153 Chinese nationals for involvement in an online romance scam ring that ensnared hundreds of victims in their home country.
Most of their targets appeared to be fellow Chinese who were contacted over the internet and tricked into transferring money after they were conned into entering a romantic relationship during video calls.
The women suspects were accused of seducing the victims before asking them to engage in sexual acts during the calls, while other accomplices recorded the videos.
The gang later allegedly blackmailed its victims, threatening to release the clips on social media if they refused to pay up.
Dozens of Chinese police officers accompanied the suspects, who flew home on chartered flights. They are expected to face criminal charges in China.
“Love scams are an organised crime with a very large investment. The profit from this crime is also huge,” said Krishna Murti, the head of international relations at the national police.
Police also said the syndicate swindled victims out of US$1.3 million, Benar News reported.
Jakarta in 2017 arrested 419 mainland Chinese and Taiwanese nationals who were involved in a telephone fraud and online investment scam syndicate. They were sent home to face charges after spending two months in Indonesian jails and being fined US$770 for violating their tourist visas.
In 2019, police arrested 85 Chinese citizens and six Indonesians in connection with a similar case.