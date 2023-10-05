“You should leave the world of K-pop because you will only be a bad role model for the teenage girls who follow you,” said an Instagram user following Lisa’s September 28 performance at the iconic venue founded in 1951 by artist Alain Bernardin.

Wrote another: “I can’t believe you’re actually doing this. I used to be your fan, but I’ve lost my respect for you.”

Lisa’s followers and celebrities, including Thai actress Diana Flipo and TV host Vuthithorn “Woody” Milintachinda, rallied behind the duo and urged them to ignore the haters.

“You’re the best mum who is always by Lisa’s side. Don’t worry about anything, we will always love and support Lisa,” said a user.

Others lashed out at critics for linking morality to artistic freedom, telling them to “stay within their limits”.

“Just because she is dancing, you all call her names. Do you even have a life? She is doing what she wants to do, why do you have to be so rude and judge people?” asked a fan.

“I’m happy for Lisa. I can feel that the whole theatre was filled with excitement for her appearance,” Vuthithorn, who watched the songstress’ performance, told The Nation news website.

Lisa did not go topless like the other dancers at the burlesque club, where US model Dita Von Teese and Canadian actress Pamela Anderson had performed in the past.

The furore over Lisa’s act came as she was spotted dining with her rumoured boyfriend and Louis Vuitton heir Frédéric Arnault at a Paris restaurant on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old is the third son of billionaire Bernard Arnault , the world’s second-richest man and founder of fashion empire LVMH.

The scion is also the CEO of luxury watch brand TAG Heuer.