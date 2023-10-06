That answer was similar to an article published on the Vietnam Women’s Union website, as well as a top search result appearing on Google.

Hoa was asked to define the beauty of confidence, and she swiftly replied: “A ‘confident beauty’ ... is also someone that can acknowledge others’ successes and get over her own failures in order to improve and become a better version of herself.”

The Miss Universe Organization has pledged to get to the bottom of a controversy surrounding Vietnamese model Bui Quynh Hoa, who is accused of knowing the national competition’s interview questions in advance.

The beauty queen denied having advanced knowledge of the question, citing in-depth preparation strategy, including doing online research on the topic, for her instant response.

“There is nothing wrong with looking around and gathering information from different sources,” Hoa told a press conference last week.

She also rejected accusations that the show’s organisers had selected her as the winner even before the pageant, VnExpress International reported.

“I believe you all have seen my efforts and my thorough preparations for the contest,” Hoa said. “And I believe you all see how I deserve the title.”

01:58 Jakarta police investigate sexual harassment claims from Miss Universe Indonesia contestants Jakarta police investigate sexual harassment claims from Miss Universe Indonesia contestants

The Miss Universe Organization said it was working with the Vietnam franchise to have a closer look into the matter.

“It’s extremely important to us that all pageants are judged fairly, and that we have your trust when it comes to every single delegate,” the agency said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday.

“We’re working closely with our franchise partner in the country to learn more about what happened and ensure that every part of our programme is, and has been, carried out with integrity.”

Vietnamese social media users welcomed the decision.

“Thank you for listening to Vietnamese beauty fans. We hope you will shed some light on this. The first runner-up deserves the title,” said a Facebook user, referring to model Nguyen Thi Huong Ly.

Wrote another: “I must admit that this year’s Vietnam representative has not only left me disheartened, but has also evoked a sense of disappointment and embarrassment within a broad spectrum of the Vietnamese beauty pageant community’s interests.”

Some demanded that the US and Bangkok-based organisation strip Vietnam of the right to send a representative to Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador next month.

Other beauty fans alleged that Hoa had “bought the prize” and called for the restoration of fairness to the competition.

“We want the rightful and deserving woman to have her crown. Not the fake winner,” commented a user.