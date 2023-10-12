The iconic Carabao rock band, which has captivated Thai fans for more than four decades, will perform before a sold-out crowd in Thailand in November as music buffs scrambled for last-minute tickets after the group announced it would disband next year.

Yuenyong Opakul, lead singer of the eight-member band, said the team decided to call it quits because everyone was now old and some had chronic illnesses.

“It is about time for us to let go and accept the truth that all of us are old, although we are still cool,” Yuenyong said on Tuesday.

Yuenyong said Carabao would stage its last concert on April 1, adding he would continue composing songs with next-generation artists that would “help me sleep well and in happiness, not for the sake of money”.

Shocked supporters of Carabao, which had built an ardent fan base with its songs chronicling the coup-prone country’s political and social turmoil, lamented the band’s move.