Angelyn Aguirre, a nurse from the Philippines, is being remembered for her bravery for choosing to stay with her elderly patient when Hamas gunmen attacked a bomb shelter in Israel. Photo: Weibo
Israel-Hamas war: slain Filipino nurse praised for staying with elderly patient in ‘face of evil’ Hamas gunmen attack

  • Angelyn Aguirre is being remembered for her bravery for choosing to stay with her elderly patient when Hamas gunmen attacked a bomb shelter in Israel
  • Jerusalem’s deputy mayor, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, said that the Filipino nurse showed ‘unbelievable humanity and loyalty’ in the ‘face of evil’
SCMP’s Asia desk
Jerusalem’s deputy mayor paid an emotional tribute to a slain Filipino nurse who chose to stay with her elderly patient when Hamas gunmen attacked a bomb shelter in Israel, praising her courage in the “face of evil”.
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said on the X social media platform that Angelyn Aguirre showed “unbelievable humanity and loyalty” by remaining by the side of Nira on kibbutz Kfar Gaza despite having a chance to flee the violence that resulted in their deaths.
The Philippines said at least three of its nationals were among the thousands killed in the war sparked by Hamas’s rocket attacks on Israel.
In her last message, she told us the gunmen had arrived and she was scared. What happened to my sister was so painful
Wilma Bandong, Angelyn Aguirre’s sister

The Jewish state pounded the Gaza Strip in response to the bloodshed, levelling buildings and forcing more than 400,000 people to flee their homes in the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Wilma Bandong, Aguirre’s eldest sister, said the 32-year-old described the chaos unfolding at the place where she had sought refuge during her last conversation with her family.

“In her last message, she told us the gunmen had arrived and she was scared,” Bandong said.

“What happened to my sister was so painful.”

Aguirre, who had worked in Israel for six years, got married last September. She is survived by her husband, parents and seven siblings, The Philippine Star reported.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr spoke to the victims’ families and pledged them support.

“The nation is one in grieving with the families of the Filipinos who were killed in the attacks on Israel,” Marcos Jnr said on Thursday.

He added the government was exploring all evacuation strategies and help would be provided to the stranded citizens once they return home.

Slain Filipino nurse Angelyn Aguirre is being remembered for her bravery during an attack by Hamas gunmen at a bomb shelter in Israel. Photo: X/FleurHassanN
Social media users also praised Aguirre’s bravery, saying her “unwavering dedication” to caring for Nira during the attacks reflected incredible humanity and selflessness.

“Such courage and honour. May her memory be a blessing, and that, too of the elderly woman she cared for,” wrote a user on X.

The Department of Migrant Workers said it would coordinate with the Philippine embassy in Israel for the repatriation of the remains as National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said Manila was considering designating Hamas as a terrorist group in solidarity with the Middle Eastern nation.

About 30,000 Filipinos work in Israel, mostly as carers. Some 137 are in Gaza.

