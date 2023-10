Korean-American singer Eric Nam on Monday said he had cancelled his coming concert in Malaysia after receiving “threats” for liking a social media post linked to the Israel-Gaza war

Nam, who launched his music career a decade ago following his performance at the South Korean reality show Star Audition: Birth Of A Great Star 2, said his endorsement of that post was a reaction to “waking up to devastating news, as someone who has always been pro-human, pro-peace, and for love and equality for all”.

“After that, I received threats related to my scheduled show in Kuala Lumpur. Out of an abundance of caution for my team and my fans, I made the difficult decision to cancel the show,” he wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nam also said his “heart is broken for the Palestinian and Israeli families that have been ripped apart by violence and are facing unimaginable loss”.