Nam also said his “heart is broken for the Palestinian and Israeli families that have been ripped apart by violence and are facing unimaginable loss”.

“After that, I received threats related to my scheduled show in Kuala Lumpur. Out of an abundance of caution for my team and my fans, I made the difficult decision to cancel the show,” he wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Nam, who launched his music career a decade ago following his performance at the South Korean reality show Star Audition: Birth Of A Great Star 2, said his endorsement of that post was a reaction to “waking up to devastating news, as someone who has always been pro-human, pro-peace, and for love and equality for all”.

“Nothing I say can be enough when there is so much pain and suffering, but I am praying every day that there is peace and safety for everyone soon,” he added.

But Nam’s explanation further fuelled the controversy, as Malaysian social media users accused him of showing his “true colours” by saying there were possibilities for “neutrality” in the “genocide”.

“I’m so done with these people who are still staying ‘neutral’ even in this situation where thousands of Palestinians have been killed by Israel ,” said a user on X.

03:01 Malaysia’s leader condemns Israel over Gaza strikes as thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally Malaysia’s leader condemns Israel over Gaza strikes as thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally

Some likened his response to support for the alleged excesses committed during Japan ’s colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula

Historical issues from Japan’s colonial rule, such as compensation for Korean victims who were Tokyo’s wartime sex slaves, have long plagued ties between the two sides.

Others said it was not Malaysia ’s culture to issue threats against anyone.

“The only thing that we kept on reminding you was, there will be empty seats at your show if you proceed with it,” a user said.

Malaysia has accused Western governments of double standards in their response to the conflict in Gaza, urging the UN and the international community to immediately step in to stop the violence.

The war has revived strong emotions among the nation’s Muslim-majority community who broadly draw little distinction between the militant group Hamas and the wider Palestinian cause.

Some fans backed Nam for being a “sane voice”.

“Love you, Eric! Stay strong! Thank you for clarifying and ensuring the safety of yourself and your staff,” a supporter said.

Nam, who recently won the 2023 Time100 Impact Awards, will be performing in Singapore next February as part of his “House On A Hill” world tour.