South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Malaysia
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Eric Nam performs at a concert held on May 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
This Week in AsiaPeople

Singer Eric Nam cancels Malaysia concert over ‘threats’ after liking Israel-Gaza war post

  • The Korean-American singer says his ‘difficult’ decision was made ‘out of an abundance of caution’
  • Some online users have accused Nam of staying neutral in the ‘genocide’ but others call him a ‘sane voice’
Malaysia
SCMP’s Asia desk
Why you can trust SCMP
Korean-American singer Eric Nam on Monday said he had cancelled his coming concert in Malaysia after receiving “threats” for liking a social media post linked to the Israel-Gaza war.

Nam, who launched his music career a decade ago following his performance at the South Korean reality show Star Audition: Birth Of A Great Star 2, said his endorsement of that post was a reaction to “waking up to devastating news, as someone who has always been pro-human, pro-peace, and for love and equality for all”.

“After that, I received threats related to my scheduled show in Kuala Lumpur. Out of an abundance of caution for my team and my fans, I made the difficult decision to cancel the show,” he wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

‘Toxic’ narratives over Israel-Gaza war open deep divisions in the West

Nam also said his “heart is broken for the Palestinian and Israeli families that have been ripped apart by violence and are facing unimaginable loss”.

“Nothing I say can be enough when there is so much pain and suffering, but I am praying every day that there is peace and safety for everyone soon,” he added.

But Nam’s explanation further fuelled the controversy, as Malaysian social media users accused him of showing his “true colours” by saying there were possibilities for “neutrality” in the “genocide”.

“I’m so done with these people who are still staying ‘neutral’ even in this situation where thousands of Palestinians have been killed by Israel,” said a user on X.

03:01

Malaysia’s leader condemns Israel over Gaza strikes as thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally

Malaysia’s leader condemns Israel over Gaza strikes as thousands attend pro-Palestinian rally
Some likened his response to support for the alleged excesses committed during Japan’s colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula.

Historical issues from Japan’s colonial rule, such as compensation for Korean victims who were Tokyo’s wartime sex slaves, have long plagued ties between the two sides.

Others said it was not Malaysia’s culture to issue threats against anyone.

“The only thing that we kept on reminding you was, there will be empty seats at your show if you proceed with it,” a user said.

Malaysian teens rally for Palestinians on Roblox amid censorship concerns

Malaysia has accused Western governments of double standards in their response to the conflict in Gaza, urging the UN and the international community to immediately step in to stop the violence.

The war has revived strong emotions among the nation’s Muslim-majority community who broadly draw little distinction between the militant group Hamas and the wider Palestinian cause.

Some fans backed Nam for being a “sane voice”.

“Love you, Eric! Stay strong! Thank you for clarifying and ensuring the safety of yourself and your staff,” a supporter said.

Nam, who recently won the 2023 Time100 Impact Awards, will be performing in Singapore next February as part of his “House On A Hill” world tour.

Post