South Korean police on Tuesday detained the former fiancé of fencing star Nam Hyun-hee on charges of fraud and attempted fraud.

Nam, a two-time Olympic medallist and a divorcee with one child, split from Chun Cheong-jo last week, days after the 27-year-old was exposed as a transgender scammer with a history of swindling convictions.

Chun, who also posed as an heir of a family-run conglomerate, was picked up from the home of a relative near Seoul.

Chun’s flat and her mother’s residence were searched for evidence.

Nam Hyun Hee poses on the podium after winning gold in the women’s Individual Foil in fencing at the 16th Asian Games in Guangzhou on November 19, 2010. Photo: AFP

Multiple charges have been filed against Chun alleging she defrauded victims out of about 130 million won (US$96,400) under the pretence of marriage.