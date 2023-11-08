South China Morning Post
South Korea
J-Hope performs at the Lollapalooza Music Festival in 2022, at Grant Park in Chicago. Photo: AP
BTS’ J-Hope cannot get special treatment to host military cooking show, South Korea says

  • Seoul is currently holding a cooking competition, which celebrates culinary talent among the South Korean, US and Singaporean militaries
  • But J-Hope cannot be allowed to take part just because he is a celebrity, the defence minister says
SCMP’s Asia desk
Why you can trust SCMP
South Korea has barred BTS member J-Hope from taking part in a military culinary event, saying special treatment cannot be given to the K-pop icon during conscription.

A decision on allowing J-Hope to host the fourth edition of the international military cooking competition and making a video featuring other stars of the seven-member band to promote the contest was almost finalised.

But Defence Minister Shin Won-sik said he cancelled the plans following a review.

“I think that it is only right that [a person] carries out the military duties just like any other soldier, regardless of being BTS,” Shin told lawmakers on Tuesday. “I gave orders not to assign duties that fall outside their [military] positions to soldiers who were celebrities before joining the military.”

J-Hope performs at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in New York on December 31, 2022. Photo: Shutterstock

The cooking competition, which celebrates culinary talent among the South Korean, US and Singaporean militaries, is currently being held in Seoul.

J-Hope, who began his mandatory military service in April, serves as an assistant instructor at the 36th Infantry Division’s recruit training centre, The Korea Herald reported.

Last year, Jin became the first BTS member to enlist, while Suga is also undergoing conscription as a social service agent due to his shoulder injury.

The other four members – RM, Jimin, Jungkook and V – are pursuing solo endeavours, and the band plans to reunite in 2025.

All able-bodied South Korean men under the age of 30 must perform about two years of military service, mainly because the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

BTS is credited with generating billions for the South Korean economy, and has triggered years-long debate in the country over whether the artists should be exempted from military service.

The current law allows global award-winning athletes and classical musicians recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism to be spared from active military duty.

Among those who have previously been exempted are Cho Seong-jin, the first Korean pianist to win the International Chopin Piano Competition, and Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min who led South Korea to the gold medal in men’s football at the 2018 Asian Games.
