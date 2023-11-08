South Korea has barred BTS member J-Hope from taking part in a military culinary event, saying special treatment cannot be given to the K-pop icon during conscription.

A decision on allowing J-Hope to host the fourth edition of the international military cooking competition and making a video featuring other stars of the seven-member band to promote the contest was almost finalised.

But Defence Minister Shin Won-sik said he cancelled the plans following a review.

“I think that it is only right that [a person] carries out the military duties just like any other soldier, regardless of being BTS,” Shin told lawmakers on Tuesday. “I gave orders not to assign duties that fall outside their [military] positions to soldiers who were celebrities before joining the military.”

J-Hope performs at the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in New York on December 31, 2022. Photo: Shutterstock

The cooking competition, which celebrates culinary talent among the South Korean, US and Singaporean militaries, is currently being held in Seoul.