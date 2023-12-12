Critics say authorities have been slow to respond to the plight of the families, with concern groups calling for such groups to be protected as refugees, pointing out the possibility that they might be labelled “terrorists” amid the conflict in the Middle East.

They will only be allowed to stay with the university – an arrangement brokered by NGOs – until December 21, before the holiday period. Beyond that, there are no prospects.

More than 60 members of Filipino-Palestinian families remain housed inside the University of the Philippines (UP) after struggling to find shelter since their repatriation from war-torn Gaza.

“They feel abandoned,” said Dr Edelin Dela Paz, head of the Philippine-Palestine Friendship Association (PPFA), which is among organisations involved in helping the families seek shelter at UP.

This Week in Asia has reached out to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) for comment.

A Philippine family arrives in Manila from Gaza via Egypt on November 10. Photo: AFP

From November 7-14, the DFA repatriated 102 Filipinos from Gaza to Manila. Joined by their Palestinian spouses and extended relatives, many of the families arrived in batches.

The families alleged that they were promised more permanent shelter. As they struggled to find places to rent or reconnect with old relatives after living in Gaza for so long, civil society groups stepped in.

Travelling from Gaza to Cairo before flying to Manila, the families arrived to a rousing greeting from government officials at the airport. In Egypt, Philippine embassy officials handed them cash aid of US$1,000, while in Manila they were given an extra US$361 by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. They were housed in hotels for up to three days but left to their own devices after that.

Amirah Lidasan, spokeswoman for Sandugo – a broad alliance of minorities and indigenous peoples, including the Filipino Islamic community – urged the government to protect the repatriates and craft long-term plans for their protection as the war will not end any time soon.

“The government responsibility did not end with repatriation. Their rights as refugees need to be recognised,” Lidasan said. “How will they reintegrate if they can’t even find a place to stay, and have no assurances about their status in the country?”

While Lidasan did not consider the Palestinian resistance against Israel to be a terrorist undertaking, “there is the possibility of the families being tagged as terrorists just because of where they came from”.

A Philippine woman, who crossed from the Gaza Strip into Egypt before being repatriated, embraces her relatives upon her arrival at Manila airport on November 10. Photo: AFP

The UP Academic Union has been facilitating donations for the families and helping them with their everyday needs. It also works the PPFA and other groups to procure paperwork, as most do not have any passports or identification documents.

Various university and civil society organisations have established a “solidarity centre” while “persuading the UP administration to extend its resources to the refugees”, the Academic Union’s Kit Kwe told This Week in Asia.

Dr Dela Paz said the government response had been slow and short-sighted. “It’s all talk. We don’t see them here. We cannot do everything. This government needs to step up and support the refugees,” she said.

Ahead of the repatriations in October, President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr had directed government agencies to help reintegrate the returning Filipinos and their families, including finding them jobs. “The safe journey of our nationals is of utmost importance, and we look forward to welcoming them home,” he said.

In early November, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega also gave assurances that the government would support the repatriates. However, he noted that they were “not coming home for good – they will most likely return to Gaza once the situation has cleared”.

Revelina and Annel returned to the Philippines with their families from Gaza in November. Photo: Michael Beltran

One of the returnees, Revelina*, 62, said she was grateful the government helped her family flee Gaza. However, she said after their stay at a Manila hotel, they were stranded in the lobby, frantically calling up anyone who could take them in.

According to Revelina, Philippine embassy officials in Jordan had promised that “someone would take care of us when we reached Manila. We were told to expect some place to stay”.

Fellow returnee Annel*, 51, had lived in Gaza with her Palestinian husband and seven children for the last 26 years. While they had endured periodic conflicts, the intensity of the recent bombings – which wounded one of her sons – prompted her to seek repatriation for the first time.

“Our home would usually be damaged. But this time around, the bombings were too much. When we left, the bombs left only half of our home standing,” she told This Week in Asia.

Like Revelina, she said the Philippine government had pledged to find shelter for her and 15 relatives. But in Manila, far from her hometown of Zamboanga and from any living relatives, she struggled to find a flat that would accept all of them as tenants.

“The money we were given ... would have lasted us two to three months, bouncing around hotels and paying for basic expenses,” she said.

Both Revelina and Annel, along with their families, are among those staying at UP.

Lidasan of Sandugo suggested that the government’s reluctance to provide more support was linked to the Marcos government’s support for Israel. In October, the Philippines was the only Southeast Asian nation to abstain from a United Nations vote regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.

“The government’s position on the conflict is reflected in its neglect of the refugees,” Lidasan said. “They have blood on their hands for backing the illegal occupation and bombing. That includes the blood of those who have been displaced and lost so much.”

*Full names withheld at their request.