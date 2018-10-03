Investigations have centred on her role in the 1MDB scandal, for which her deposed husband is also facing criminal charges

Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in relation to the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal, local media has reported.

With her wide range of handbags and luxury watches long drawing comparisons to Imelda Marcos, the spouse of the late Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos, Rosmah’s arrest came after she was summoned for questioning by anti-graft investigators for the second time in two weeks.

Officials did not immediately say what she was arrested for, but investigations have centred on her role in the 1MDB scandal – for which her deposed husband Najib is also facing criminal charges that could see him spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted.

Bags of jewellery, cash and luxury purses seized from Najib’s properties in June – soon after his shock election defeat to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad – were valued at some US$273 million.

Observers say a key reason for Najib’s defeat was widespread public opinion that he and Rosmah did in fact plunder 1MDB, as alleged by The Wall Street Journal and the investigative news blog Sarawak Report.

The US Department of Justice believes some US$4.5 billion was stolen from the state fund, set up by Najib in 2009.

