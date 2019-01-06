Malaysia’s King, Sultan Muhammad V, has abdicated, the country’s national palace announced Sunday, after a week of speculation about the monarch’s status following his two-month leave of absence.

The dramatic development – for which the palace offered no official reason – is likely to shock citizens who largely revere the country’s hereditary rulers and are unused to modern-day upheavals in the monarchy.

“His Majesty has officially conveyed this [decision to abdicate] to the Malay rulers via a letter issued to the secretary of the Conference of Rulers,” said a statement issued by the palace.

“The King, during his tenure, worked to fulfil his responsibilities and the trust given him as Head of State, working to be an anchor of stability, a source of justice, a core of unity and the protector of unification among the people.”

In the statement, the sultan conveyed his thanks to the other Malay rulers who chose him as the Yang di Pertuan Agong in December 2016, and to the Prime Minister and the government who cooperated in overseeing the country.

The Conference of Rulers is a meeting of Malaysia’s nine Malay sultans and other civilian heads of states.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy where the various rulers and governors perform a role similar to the queen of England. The Agong – or “king of kings” – is appointed to a five-year stint in the position, which he rotates with the other sultans, by the Conference of Rulers.

Muhammad V, the ruler of the state of Kelantan, was made the country’s king in 2016 .

Oxford-educated Muhammad V had taken a two-month leave of absence in November and was due back in office on January 1, but questions arose last week over whether he had returned.

At a Friday press conference, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said he no clue about the status of the king, though he said he too had heard the rumours.

Muhammad V took the leave of absence on medical grounds. Foreign media reports said he had married a Russian beauty queen while he was away from the national office – though neither he nor the palace ever confirmed this.

