Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reviews an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Malacanang Palace grounds after his arrival in Manila. He is in the Philippines for talks with President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AFP
Politics

I’d side with rich China over fickle US: Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad

  • Malaysia will make its own way in dealing with China’s rise and not take cues from Western scaremongering over Huawei and the belt and road, says PM
  • He spoke to the South China Morning Post in an exclusive interview, his first with overseas media this year
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: Friday, 8 Mar, 2019 7:25am

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad gives an exclusive interview to the South China Morning Post.
Geopolitics

Malaysia’s Mahathir: green light for China-backed East Coast Rail Link – if price is right

  • In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, the Malaysian leader says the troubled project could still go ahead
  • But only if the Chinese contractor agrees to a significant reduction on the US$13 billion price tag
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: Friday, 8 Mar, 2019 5:36am

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad gives an exclusive interview to the South China Morning Post.
