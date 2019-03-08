Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reviews an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Malacanang Palace grounds after his arrival in Manila. He is in the Philippines for talks with President Rodrigo Duterte. Photo: AFP
I’d side with rich China over fickle US: Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad
- Malaysia will make its own way in dealing with China’s rise and not take cues from Western scaremongering over Huawei and the belt and road, says PM
- He spoke to the South China Morning Post in an exclusive interview, his first with overseas media this year
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad gives an exclusive interview to the South China Morning Post.
Malaysia’s Mahathir: green light for China-backed East Coast Rail Link – if price is right
- In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, the Malaysian leader says the troubled project could still go ahead
- But only if the Chinese contractor agrees to a significant reduction on the US$13 billion price tag
