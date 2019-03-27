Leaders of seven parties opposed to military rule announce a “democratic front” in Bangkok on March 27. Photo: Reuters
Thailand election: can seven-party ‘democratic front’ block path to power for junta proxies and Prayuth Chan-ocha?
- Seven parties led by Pheu Thai, the party projected to have won the most seats, say the pro-junta camp should stand aside
- The parties do not yet know the exact number of seats they have won as the final result can only be confirmed after the king’s coronation in May
Topic | Thai elections
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha casts his ballot at a polling station in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
