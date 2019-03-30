The Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has emerged as a kingmaker in the Thai election stalemate. Photo: AFP
Thailand’s election stalemate: in Thaksin versus the junta, a pro-marijuana tycoon is kingmaker
- As tongues wag over who will solve the Thaksin-junta stalemate in the Thai election, one man has emerged a kingmaker.
- Meet Anutin Charnvirakul, a pro-marijuana business tycoon who has offered this piece of cryptic advice as to his political intentions: ‘Hot and Spicy’
Topic | Thai elections
The Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has emerged as a kingmaker in the Thai election stalemate. Photo: AFP
Palang Pracharat Party leader Uttama Savanayana. Photo: AP
Thai king’s coronation, not forming government our focus: pro-junta party Palang Pracharat
- Charges of vote-buying have marred Thailand’s first election since a military coup five years ago
- PM Prayuth said coalition-building should involve “banding together to do good for the country and the people.”
Topic | Thailand
Palang Pracharat Party leader Uttama Savanayana. Photo: AP