Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Sorry, Singapore: Malaysia dumps assets to cope with US$245 billion debt

  • Malaysia is holding a fire sale of its ‘non-strategic’ assets
  • Critics fear the moves will privilege an elite group and worsen ties with neighbouring Singapore
Topic |   Malaysia
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 10:30am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:44am, 30 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Xinhua
Southeast Asia

Local, foreign firms express interest in buying Malaysia Airlines, Mahathir Mohamad says

  • The airline has had two CEOs leave before the end of their contracts since it was taken private by Khazanah Nasional in 2014
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:36pm, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:25pm, 20 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.