Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP
Politics

Will North Korea try to assassinate Doan Thi Huong and Siti Aisyah, the Vietnamese and Indonesian linked to Kim Jong-nam’s murder?

  • Both women maintain that they were tricked by North Korean agents into smearing nerve agent on the face Kim Jong-un’s half-brother
  • Huong was released earlier this year and Siti will soon also walk free after accepting a lesser charge. But will Pyongyang try to silence them for good?
Topic |   North Korea
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 8:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:24pm, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.