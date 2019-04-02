North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP
Will North Korea try to assassinate Doan Thi Huong and Siti Aisyah, the Vietnamese and Indonesian linked to Kim Jong-nam’s murder?
- Both women maintain that they were tricked by North Korean agents into smearing nerve agent on the face Kim Jong-un’s half-brother
- Huong was released earlier this year and Siti will soon also walk free after accepting a lesser charge. But will Pyongyang try to silence them for good?
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: AFP