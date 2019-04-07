Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte enjoys high levels of support among Filipino overseas. Photo: Reuters
For many Malaysia-based Filipinos, in this year’s polls it’s President Rodrigo Duterte all the way
- Three years ago, the outspoken populist president took 70 per cent of the vote among Filipinos living overseas
- Many in Malaysia now expect the candidates he backs to win big in next month’s midterm elections
Topic | The Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte enjoys high levels of support among Filipino overseas. Photo: Reuters