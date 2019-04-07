Channels

Prabowo Subianto at a campaign rally in Bogor, West Java province. Photo: Reuters
Politics

‘Let’s copy Malaysia’: fake news stokes fears for Chinese Indonesians

  • Indonesia is seeing a surfeit of hoaxes and fearmongering on social media over rising levels of Chinese investment and an influx of its workers
  • The hostility is causing anxiety among Chinese-Indonesians, and sparking fears presidential hopeful Prabowo Subianto could succumb to the opportunity to stoke the fire of ethnic tensions during the polls
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 12:15pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:35pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Prabowo Subianto at a campaign rally in Bogor, West Java province. Photo: Reuters
Indonesians at a campaign rally on the resort island of Bali on March 26. Photo: AFP
Dewi Fortuna Anwar
Opinion

Opinion

Dewi Fortuna Anwar

Indonesia election: Widodo has courted Chinese cash. He’s about to find out the cost

  • Critics accuse President Joko Widodo of not protecting the country’s national interests in his drive to attract foreign investment from Beijing
  • Amid an increasingly charged political climate, anti-Chinese sentiment could be manipulated for political purposes, as it has been in the past
Dewi Fortuna Anwar

Dewi Fortuna Anwar  

Published: 1:00pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:22pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Indonesians at a campaign rally on the resort island of Bali on March 26. Photo: AFP
