A Starbucks in Jakarta, Indonesia. The chain has been subjected to boycotts by Muslim groups in the past. Photo: EPA
Politics

How social media inspired Indonesia’s born-again ‘hijrah’ Muslim millennials

  • From Islamic reality TV shows to Facebook celebrities, social media is playing a key role in encouraging Indonesian millennials to turn their backs on flawed, sinful lives and embrace religion in a process known as hijrah.
  • That has raised the hopes of politicians hoping to harness the younger generation’s voting power, but there’s a problem – some now see democracy as haram
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 5:45pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:11pm, 6 Apr, 2019

A Starbucks in Jakarta, Indonesia. The chain has been subjected to boycotts by Muslim groups in the past. Photo: EPA
Indonesians at a campaign rally on the resort island of Bali on March 26. Photo: AFP
Dewi Fortuna Anwar
Dewi Fortuna Anwar

Indonesia election: Widodo has courted Chinese cash. He’s about to find out the cost

  • Critics accuse President Joko Widodo of not protecting the country’s national interests in his drive to attract foreign investment from Beijing
  • Amid an increasingly charged political climate, anti-Chinese sentiment could be manipulated for political purposes, as it has been in the past
Dewi Fortuna Anwar

Dewi Fortuna Anwar  

Published: 1:00pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:22pm, 29 Mar, 2019

Indonesians at a campaign rally on the resort island of Bali on March 26. Photo: AFP
