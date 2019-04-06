A Starbucks in Jakarta, Indonesia. The chain has been subjected to boycotts by Muslim groups in the past. Photo: EPA
How social media inspired Indonesia’s born-again ‘hijrah’ Muslim millennials
- From Islamic reality TV shows to Facebook celebrities, social media is playing a key role in encouraging Indonesian millennials to turn their backs on flawed, sinful lives and embrace religion in a process known as hijrah.
- That has raised the hopes of politicians hoping to harness the younger generation’s voting power, but there’s a problem – some now see democracy as haram
Topic | Indonesia
A Starbucks in Jakarta, Indonesia. The chain has been subjected to boycotts by Muslim groups in the past. Photo: EPA
Indonesians at a campaign rally on the resort island of Bali on March 26. Photo: AFP
Indonesians at a campaign rally on the resort island of Bali on March 26. Photo: AFP