Four of the best-known clerics behind the hijrah movement gripping Indonesian millennials: Oemar Mita, Abdul Somad, Hanan Attaki, and Felix Siauw. Photo: YouTube
Million Views Preacher to Islamic Carpool Karaoke: the clerics behind Indonesia’s born-again hijrah movement
- From jet-skiing preachers promising a ‘pinch of sin’ to celebrity-friendly Instagram stars, charismatic clerics play a key role in the born-again hijrah movement sweeping Indonesia’s millennial culture
- But they are proving controversial, too: some have landed in hot water regarding their views on same-sex relationships
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo shakes hands with electoral opponent Prabowo Subianto. Photo: Reuters
Paid social media teams drive up buzz on presidential rivals Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto ahead of Indonesia’s polls
- ‘Buzzer’ teams, named for the social media buzz they aim to create, have sprang up in Indonesia ahead of the presidential elections
- Members of such groups have admitted to spreading propaganda on behalf of both main presidential candidates
Topic | Indonesia
