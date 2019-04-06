Channels

Four of the best-known clerics behind the hijrah movement gripping Indonesian millennials: Oemar Mita, Abdul Somad, Hanan Attaki, and Felix Siauw. Photo: YouTube
Politics

Million Views Preacher to Islamic Carpool Karaoke: the clerics behind Indonesia’s born-again hijrah movement

  • From jet-skiing preachers promising a ‘pinch of sin’ to celebrity-friendly Instagram stars, charismatic clerics play a key role in the born-again hijrah movement sweeping Indonesia’s millennial culture
  • But they are proving controversial, too: some have landed in hot water regarding their views on same-sex relationships
Topic |   Indonesia
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 6:45pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:45pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Indonesian President Joko Widodo shakes hands with electoral opponent Prabowo Subianto. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia

Paid social media teams drive up buzz on presidential rivals Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto ahead of Indonesia’s polls

  • ‘Buzzer’ teams, named for the social media buzz they aim to create, have sprang up in Indonesia ahead of the presidential elections
  • Members of such groups have admitted to spreading propaganda on behalf of both main presidential candidates
Topic |   Indonesia
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 8:02am, 14 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:30am, 14 Mar, 2019

