Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya. Photo: Reuters
Singapore-Malaysia water dispute: Lee Hsien Loong and Mahathir Mohamad say they’re open to arbitration
- Thaw in relations as the Lion City’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meets Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya for leaders’ retreat
- The price Singapore pays Malaysia for fresh water has been a diplomatic sticking point for decades
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya. Photo: Reuters