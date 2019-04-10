Demonstrators from Amnesty International protest against the death penalty in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Death penalty: as world executes fewer prisoners, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand are killing more
- Globally, the number of executions have fallen to a decade-long low, but Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand are bucking the trend: Amnesty International
- Vietnam executed 85 people in 2018; the Lion City hanged 13
Topic | Human rights
