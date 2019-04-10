Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia not a country with ‘absolute monarchy’, says Mahathir Mohamad as feud with monarchs rages on
- The spat over the appointment of Jonor’s chief minister shows no signs of abating, with Sultan Ibrahim Ismail on Wednesday demanding that ‘certain parties’ quit interfering in his state’s affairs, in a veiled attack on Mahathir
- The premier responded by saying Malaysia would ‘no longer be democratic’ if the royal family had absolute powers in selecting chief ministers
Osman Sapian. Photo: Twitter
