Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor. Photo: Facebook
Politics

Malaysia not a country with ‘absolute monarchy’, says Mahathir Mohamad as feud with monarchs rages on

  • The spat over the appointment of Jonor’s chief minister shows no signs of abating, with Sultan Ibrahim Ismail on Wednesday demanding that ‘certain parties’ quit interfering in his state’s affairs, in a veiled attack on Mahathir
  • The premier responded by saying Malaysia would ‘no longer be democratic’ if the royal family had absolute powers in selecting chief ministers
Topic |   Mahathir Mohamad
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 7:49pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:49pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Osman Sapian. Photo: Twitter
Politics

Johor chief minister Osman Sapian quits as Malaysia’s monarchs and Mahathir crank up war of words

  • Mahathir’s confirmation of Osman’s resignation ends speculation that Johor’s sultan wanted the minister removed
  • A replacement has not been named, though the prime minister said one will be found from within his own United Indigenous Party of Malaysia
Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Published: 8:37pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:49am, 10 Apr, 2019

