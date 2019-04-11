Voters line up in front of a polling station in the Kashmiri town of Qazigund, India. Photo: AP
By land, air, sea or elephant: 1 billion people across India, Indonesia and Australia prepare to vote by any means
- Indonesia is made up entirely of islands, India has 1 million voting stations to disperse and Australia has to get to extremely remote communities. But officials in all three have a plan to include everyone in the democratic process
Topic | Asia elections
A shop assistant sells kites bearing images of the Indian political rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bangalore. Photo: AFP
As India’s mega election begins, caste-based parties threaten to upset Modi’s apple cart
- Over 39 days, some 900 million voters will decide if they want Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party to remain in power
- While much of the spotlight has been cast on Modi, the lack of a national election narrative has allowed state parties to boost their numbers by forming alliances across caste lines
