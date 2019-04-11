Channels

Indonesia’s presidential candidates Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto. Photo: EPA
Politics

Indonesia election: 50,000 votes for Joko Widodo and ally found in diplomatic bags in Malaysia

  • Discovery of marked ballots ahead of overseas voting on Sunday casts a shadow over next week’s general election
  • A complaint was lodged by a campaign team member of the opposition candidate Prabowo Subianto, says elections committee
Topic |   Asia elections
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 10:55pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo takes pictures with supporters during a campaign rally, on March 24. Photo: Reuters
Long Reads

The appeal of Joko Widodo – Indonesian president, rock-loving everyman and giver of bicycles

As the nation prepares to elect its next leader, the slum-born furniture manufacturer, who has changed the face of politics in the world’s third-largest democracy and given away a lot of bicycles in the process, is hoping for a second term

Topic |   Indonesia
Gordon LaForge

Gordon LaForge  

Published: 12:15pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:15pm, 11 Apr, 2019

