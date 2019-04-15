Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Politics

Debt fears, delays and land disputes: how China’s belt and road plan for Indonesia got off track

  • China’s high-speed rail project, linking West Java city of Bandung, has been plagued by delays, complaints of inadequate compensation for villagers and is now a central point of debate in the coming election
  • Fears have also intensified over the potential debt trap that comes with China’s global infrastructure initiative
Topic |   Indonesia
Andre Barahamin

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 1:00pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:00pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.