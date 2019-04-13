Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his contender Prabowo Subianto mark the kick off of the campaign period. Photo: AP
Can Joko Widodo spend his way to re-election in Indonesia?
- Widodo is leaving nothing to chance as he seeks to win a second five-year term, showering local governments with billions of dollars
- Economic growth is well short of the 7 per cent promised by Widodo when he came to power in October 2014
Topic | Indonesia
