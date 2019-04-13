Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto greets supporters during a campaign rally on Wednesday. April 10.Photo: EPA
Indonesia elections: is Prabowo Subianto on the verge of a Mahathir Mohamad-style upset?
- Not long ago, few pollsters would have given Prabowo Subianto a chance of defeating incumbent President Joko Widodo
- But now the former special forces general is gaining momentum – and drawing inspiration from Malaysia’s 93-year-old leader
Topic | Asia elections
Prabowo Subianto’s supporters during a campaign rally in Solo. Photo: EPA
Indonesia election: Prabowo Subianto rallies supporters in Joko Widodo’s heartland Solo, claiming he is on ‘holy mission to save the country’
- Prabowo has also pledged to promote growth and transform Indonesia into an ‘Asian Tiger’
- ‘Central Java is a determining point’, he says
Topic | Indonesia
