Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto greets supporters during a campaign rally on Wednesday. April 10.Photo: EPA
Politics

Indonesia elections: is Prabowo Subianto on the verge of a Mahathir Mohamad-style upset?

  • Not long ago, few pollsters would have given Prabowo Subianto a chance of defeating incumbent President Joko Widodo
  • But now the former special forces general is gaining momentum – and drawing inspiration from Malaysia’s 93-year-old leader
Topic |   Asia elections
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 7:00am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:33am, 13 Apr, 2019

Prabowo Subianto’s supporters during a campaign rally in Solo. Photo: EPA
Southeast Asia

Indonesia election: Prabowo Subianto rallies supporters in Joko Widodo’s heartland Solo, claiming he is on ‘holy mission to save the country’

  • Prabowo has also pledged to promote growth and transform Indonesia into an ‘Asian Tiger’
  • ‘Central Java is a determining point’, he says
Topic |   Indonesia
Andre Barahamin

Andre Barahamin  

Published: 12:00pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:56pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Prabowo Subianto’s supporters during a campaign rally in Solo. Photo: EPA
