The Indonesian flag being held aloft during a campaign rally in Jakarta. Photo: EPA
Meet the ethnic Chinese candidates who could sway the Indonesian election
- They are among nearly 8,000 candidates vying for 575 seats in the House of Representatives
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian President Joko Widodo is seeking re-election. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Could Hong Kong’s domestic workers sway the Indonesian election?
- Political awareness among Indonesian domestic workers is higher than ever, as thousands are set to cast their vote in Hong Kong for elections in their home country
- They are also more informed about their labour rights and reports filed at the consulate surpassed 1,300 last year, the outgoing general consul says
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
