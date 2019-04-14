Channels

The Indonesian flag being held aloft during a campaign rally in Jakarta. Photo: EPA
Politics

Meet the ethnic Chinese candidates who could sway the Indonesian election

  • They are among nearly 8,000 candidates vying for 575 seats in the House of Representatives
Topic |   Indonesia
Randy Mulyanto

Randy Mulyanto  

Published: 3:15pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:42pm, 14 Apr, 2019

The Indonesian flag being held aloft during a campaign rally in Jakarta. Photo: EPA
Indonesian President Joko Widodo is seeking re-election. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Politics

Could Hong Kong’s domestic workers sway the Indonesian election?

  • Political awareness among Indonesian domestic workers is higher than ever, as thousands are set to cast their vote in Hong Kong for elections in their home country
  • They are also more informed about their labour rights and reports filed at the consulate surpassed 1,300 last year, the outgoing general consul says
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 4:00pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is seeking re-election. Photo: Agence France-Presse
