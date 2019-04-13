Prabowo Subianto, presidential candidate, left, speaks while Sandiaga Uno, vice presidential candidate, listens, during a first presidential debate in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Indonesian President Joko Widodo pledged to intensify the fight against corruption through merit-based political appointments in the first presidential debate as his challenger Prabowo Subianto mooted higher pay for bureaucrats to tackle the menace seen as hindering the country's development. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg