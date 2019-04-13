Channels

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is seeking re-election. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Politics

Could Hong Kong’s domestic workers sway the Indonesian election?

  • Political awareness among Indonesian domestic workers is higher than ever, as thousands are set to cast their vote in Hong Kong for elections in their home country
  • They are also more informed about their labour rights and reports filed at the consulate surpassed 1,300 last year, the outgoing general consul says
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 4:00pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:21pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is seeking re-election. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto greets supporters during a campaign rally on Wednesday. April 10.Photo: EPA
Politics

Indonesia elections: is Prabowo Subianto on the verge of a Mahathir Mohamad-style upset?

  • Not long ago, few pollsters would have given Prabowo Subianto a chance of defeating incumbent President Joko Widodo
  • But now the former special forces general is gaining momentum – and drawing inspiration from Malaysia’s 93-year-old leader
Topic |   Asia elections
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 7:00am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:41pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto greets supporters during a campaign rally on Wednesday. April 10.Photo: EPA
