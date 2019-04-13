Indonesian President Joko Widodo is seeking re-election. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Could Hong Kong’s domestic workers sway the Indonesian election?
- Political awareness among Indonesian domestic workers is higher than ever, as thousands are set to cast their vote in Hong Kong for elections in their home country
- They are also more informed about their labour rights and reports filed at the consulate surpassed 1,300 last year, the outgoing general consul says
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Indonesian President Joko Widodo is seeking re-election. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto greets supporters during a campaign rally on Wednesday. April 10.Photo: EPA
Indonesia elections: is Prabowo Subianto on the verge of a Mahathir Mohamad-style upset?
- Not long ago, few pollsters would have given Prabowo Subianto a chance of defeating incumbent President Joko Widodo
- But now the former special forces general is gaining momentum – and drawing inspiration from Malaysia’s 93-year-old leader
Topic | Asia elections
Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto greets supporters during a campaign rally on Wednesday. April 10.Photo: EPA