Prabowo Subianto greets supporters in Palembang, south Sumatra. Photo: Bloomberg
Indonesia election: radical Islamist groups express support for Prabowo Subianto, sparking concerns of further conservatism
- Hardline Islamists, including some calling for the establishment of a caliphate in secular Indonesia, have pledged support for Prabowo, a nationalist and moderate Muslim
- Experts and activists believe the push for wider implementation of Sharia laws throughout the country will strengthen with a Prabowo win
Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Jack Hewson
Indonesia election ‘not about religion’, says Sandiaga Uno. It’s about unity – and the economy
- Indonesia’s presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been accused of playing to conservative Muslims in his effort to unseat President Joko Widodo
- No, his running mate tells This Week in Asia: they stand for unity – and the economy
