Prabowo Subianto greets supporters in Palembang, south Sumatra. Photo: Bloomberg
Politics

Indonesia election: radical Islamist groups express support for Prabowo Subianto, sparking concerns of further conservatism

  • Hardline Islamists, including some calling for the establishment of a caliphate in secular Indonesia, have pledged support for Prabowo, a nationalist and moderate Muslim
  • Experts and activists believe the push for wider implementation of Sharia laws throughout the country will strengthen with a Prabowo win
Topic |   Asia elections
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 8:00am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 14 Apr, 2019

Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Jack Hewson
Politics

Indonesia election ‘not about religion’, says Sandiaga Uno. It’s about unity – and the economy

  • Indonesia’s presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been accused of playing to conservative Muslims in his effort to unseat President Joko Widodo
  • No, his running mate tells This Week in Asia: they stand for unity – and the economy
Topic |   Asia elections
SCMP

Lynn Lee  

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 8:30am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:14pm, 13 Apr, 2019

