An Indonesian election commission worker arranging ballot boxes in Surabaya. Photo: AFP
Jokowi, Prabowo woo Muslim voters; ex-Jakarta governor Ahok fights for his right to vote in Osaka
- Indonesia’s presidential candidates went on the umrah and got endorsements from religious leaders, as overseas voting began ahead of the April 17 ballot in Indonesia
Topic | Asia elections
Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Jack Hewson
Indonesia election ‘not about religion’, says Sandiaga Uno. It’s about unity – and the economy
- Indonesia’s presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been accused of playing to conservative Muslims in his effort to unseat President Joko Widodo
- No, his running mate tells This Week in Asia: they stand for unity – and the economy
