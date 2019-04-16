Channels

An Indonesian election commission worker arranging ballot boxes in Surabaya. Photo: AFP
Politics

Jokowi, Prabowo woo Muslim voters; ex-Jakarta governor Ahok fights for his right to vote in Osaka

  • Indonesia’s presidential candidates went on the umrah and got endorsements from religious leaders, as overseas voting began ahead of the April 17 ballot in Indonesia
Topic |   Asia elections
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 8:00am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:04am, 16 Apr, 2019

An Indonesian election commission worker arranging ballot boxes in Surabaya. Photo: AFP
Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Jack Hewson
Politics

Indonesia election ‘not about religion’, says Sandiaga Uno. It’s about unity – and the economy

  • Indonesia’s presidential challenger Prabowo Subianto has been accused of playing to conservative Muslims in his effort to unseat President Joko Widodo
  • No, his running mate tells This Week in Asia: they stand for unity – and the economy
Topic |   Asia elections
SCMP

Lynn Lee  

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 8:30am, 13 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:14pm, 13 Apr, 2019

Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Sandiaga Uno. Photo: Jack Hewson
