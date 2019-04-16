Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Taliban fighters pictured after a ceasefire on June 16 in Nangarhar province’s Ghanikhel district, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Afghanistan’s ‘Internet Generation’ fear peace with Taliban

  • For five years until 2001, the fundamentalist Islamic movement ruled much of Afghanistan with a brutal interpretation of sharia law
  • Peace with the group is now a prospect, but the country’s young adults dread what that might mean for their futures
Topic |   Afghanistan
Ezzatullah Mehrdad

Ezzatullah Mehrdad  

Published: 1:16pm, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:17pm, 16 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Taliban fighters pictured after a ceasefire on June 16 in Nangarhar province’s Ghanikhel district, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.