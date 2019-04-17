Channels

A worker prepares a ballot box to be distributed to polling stations in Jakarta. Photo: AP
Politics

Indonesia heads to the polls for world’s largest single-day elections

  • Incumbent President Joko Widodo is facing off against former special forces general Prabowo Subianto in a rematch of the 2014 election
  • Both candidates have resorted to identity politics, mainly surrounding religion, while campaigning in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation
Topic |   Asia elections
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 8:00am, 17 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:24am, 17 Apr, 2019

Joko Widodo and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin. Photo: Reuters
Explained

Indonesia election: who will win between Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto?

  • Jokowi again faces a challenge from former general Prabowo, who has attacked the incumbent’s track record on the economy and promised to end growing inequality
  • Religious identity politics and fake news have both shaped the campaign, which culminates next Wednesday on April 17
Topic |   Explainers
Resty Woro Yuniar

Resty Woro Yuniar  

Published: 9:00am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:09am, 15 Apr, 2019

