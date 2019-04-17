Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, the secretary general of the Future Forward party. Photo: EPA-EFE
Second Future Forward leader questioned by Thai authorities, ramping up concerns of attack on Democratic Front
- Law academic Piyabutr Saengkanokkul flashed a famed three-fingered anti-junta gesture as he entered a police station in Bangkok
- His questioning comes weeks after Future Forward’s chief Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was grilled
Thailand’s Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit thanking people for their support from the top of a vehicle in Bangkok on April 3, 2019. Photo: AP
