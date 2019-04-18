Indonesia election: hardline Islam, where it all went wrong for Prabowo Subianto?
- Yohanes Sulaiman charts the course to Wednesday’s turbulent election day, and what the likely takeaways will be
If the quick count results from Wednesday’s presidential election hold, it would mean President Joko Widodo managed to comfortably fend off his challenger, Prabowo Subianto, with a margin of about 10 percentage points.
For pollsters tracking both candidates over the last eight months, the outcome is not a surprise. Indikator, IndoBarometer, CSIS, Kompas, and Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) had predicted Jokowi and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin’s victory albeit with a wider margin of victory.
If challengers Prabowo and Sandiaga Uno were able to narrow the predicted gap, then the question remains of why they could not close it any further, unlike in 2014 when Jokowi beat Prabowo by 6 percentage points.
For Prabowo, it is not due to lack of trying. Pollsters say the former general won the popular vote in four more provinces this year compared to 2014, though official results from the Indonesia’s Elections Commission are not yet out and might only be released in May.
These 14 provinces – expected to include West Java, Banten and North Sumatra – are known to be among the most conservative places in the country. Since the 2014 election, Prabowo’s supporters have painted Jokowi as an enemy of Islam, a secret Communist and a Catholic, despite the incumbent leader being a devout Javanese Muslim. Their efforts to discredit Jokowi’s policies have tapped into latent anti-Chinese sentiment, and this line of attack hit its crescendo in 2017.
That was when Jokowi’s ally, Basuki Tjahja Purnama, or Ahok, a Chinese Christian, ran as a governor of Jakarta. Prabowo’s supporters went on the offensive, claiming that Ahok was committing blasphemy and by voting for a Christian, they would go to hell. The black campaign – which the Jakarta Post newspaper described as “the dirtiest, most polarising and most divisive the nation has ever seen” helped bring about Ahok’s downfall, despite his accomplishments and high approval rating.
The result so emboldened the hardliners that Habib Rizieq Shihab, the founder of vigilante group Islamic Defenders Front, wanted Prabowo’s camp to reuse the that strategy to bring down Jokowi.
Jokowi however was on alert and realising he might lose his bid for a second term, decided to safeguard himself by giving favours to Indonesia’s largest Muslim organisation Nahdlatul Ulama (NU).
He chose Ma’ruf Amin, a senior figure in NU, as his running mate and split up his Islamist opponents – for example giving positions to figure more amenable to him and outlawed militant group Hizbut Tahrir, NU’s rival. These actions bolstered his share of votes in NU’s heartland of Central and Eastern Java, two of the most populous provinces in Indonesia.
At the same time, Jokowi benefited from economic growth. Granted that he was faulted for the economy expanding by only 5 per cent – less than the 7 per cent he promised – and relying too much on state-owned enterprises for his infrastructure projects. In fact, Sandiaga, during his more than 1500 visits to voters across Indonesia and the debates between the presidential contenders, also attacked Jokowi’s economic policies for not benefiting the poor and those grappling with the rising cost of living.
Jokowi also benefited from the Islamists overplaying their hands. Moderate and minority voters had been crestfallen when Jokowi chose Ma’ruf – who was instrumental in bringing down Ahok and once forbade Muslims to say “Merry Christmas” to Christians – and felt let down by his lack of attention to human rights problems. They may have thought to skip the election but finally decided to hold their collective noses and vote for Jokowi, resulting in the spectre of a low turnout or high numbers of spoilt ballots – which would have worked in Prabowo’s favour – not materialising.
Of the 192 million registered voters, about 80 per cent went to more than 800,000 polling stations to punch their ballot cards, probably worried that their inaction would result in a Prabowo victory and a clampdown on their rights.
The example of Meiliana’s case comes to mind. The Buddhist ethnic Chinese woman living in North Sumatra was arrested and sent to prison for 18 months for privately complaining to her neighbor that the call to prayer from a mosque close to her residence was too loud. This caused a Muslim vigilante mob to attack, burn and ransack local Chinese temples, and in the end, they only got a very light sentence, like a slap on their wrists.
Ultimately, Prabowo’s chequered background as a former military leader suspected of human rights violations – something that cast a pall over his previous bids for higher office – became less of an issue than Jokowi’s ability to garner support from moderates.
Prabowo is 67 years old this year and this is likely to be his final hurrah. Sandiaga however is 49 and could run for the top job in 2024, since Jokowi will not be allowed to contest again.
The campaign period has given Sandiaga nationwide recognition and if Prabowo bows out from politics, the former could easily take over the reins of Gerindra, Prabowo’s party that is likely to be the second-largest in Parliament.
Sandiaga benefited from the support of Islamists but never hoisted their flag on his mast, choosing instead to portray himself as a pious though tolerant and moderate Muslim. His focus on the economy means he will still have some appeal to voters, opening the door to another contest.
This in no way means that Islamists will no longer be an important factor in 2024. Religious conservatism is currently growing in Indonesia due to years of growth of Salafi-oriented schools, funded by Saudi Arabia. And as shown by the quick count, if he dominated 14 provinces by framing opposition to Jokowi as a defence of the Muslim faith, then in a wide, open race in 2024, candidates could appeal to religious fundamentalists to garner votes.
Still, what Jokowi’s likely victory shows though is that they can still be beaten, if a coalition of moderates can be motivated to come together and negate the issue of religion in elections. This is the lesson of the 2019 presidential election.
Yohanes Sulaiman is a Lecturer in International Relations at the School of Government at the Universitas Jenderal Achmad Yani in Cimahi, Indonesia
Indonesia election: Prabowo disputes quick count results to claim victory over Jokowi
- While independent pollsters suggest incumbent president Joko Widodo is leading his challenger by 8 to 9 percentage points, Prabowo Subianto says he has won 62 per cent of the vote
- Jokowi has not acknowledged his likely win, instead telling supporters to be patient and wait for official results
“I’m president to all of Indonesia, even to those who voted for [Jokowi],” he said in a late-night speech broadcast on television, where he kneeled and shouted Allahu Akbar (God is great) three times.
Several sets of quick count results showed Jokowi in the lead by between 8 and 9 percentage points, based on a sample of more than 90 per cent of ballots cast.
Earlier in the day, Prabowo told supporters outside his home that there had been attempts by pollsters to “steer public opinion” to think he had lost.
Addressing concerns his supporters would stage protests against the outcome, he said: “My fellow countrymen ... everyone should stay calm and remain unprovoked from committing anarchy.”
At a small cinema in central Jakarta, Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, did not acknowledge his lead but told his supporters – who cheered and chanted his name – to be patient and wait for official results.
Jokowi supporters chant and sing before the president-elect address the crowd gathering here at Jakarta Theater.— Resty Woro Yuniar (@restyworo)
The Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said Jokowi and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin would win 55.8 per cent of votes, with Prabowo and his running mate Sandiaga Uno getting 44.2 per cent.
Five other organisations – Poltracking Indonesia, Indikator, Charta Politka, Indo Barometer and Litbang Kompas – estimated Jokowi-Ma’ruf would get between 54 and 55 per cent of votes.
CSIS said about 80 per cent of the country’s 192.8 million voters cast their ballot on Wednesday, though Prabowo’s team cited irregularities including exit poll figures exceeding the number of ballots cast, missing polling stations in Palembang and polling stations opening later than the scheduled 7am.
About 40 organisations are authorised to release quick count results, which have proven reliable in past elections. But official results by the General Elections Commission will only be released in a few weeks.
According to CSIS, Widodo took the lead in fewer provinces – 20 out of 34 – this time compared to 23 in 2014. Prabowo is expected to win in West Java, Banten, North Sumatra, Riau, Aceh, and South Kalimantan.
A victory for Widodo, predicted by most survey organisations,would mean a continuation of the president’s focus on reforming the economy and boosting the livelihoods of rural and lower-income folk through social welfare programmes, as well as increasing the quality of labour.
Kandida Joweni, 29, who lives in Nabire regency, Papua, said she voted for Widodo in the hope his government would continue with its efforts “to bring more development such as infrastructure, and improving health and education services all over Papua”.
The Prabowo-Sandi pair had attacked Widodo’s management of the US$1 trillion economy – Southeast Asia’s largest – by pointing to its growing trade deficit, underemployment and failure to hit promised growth of 7 per cent a year.
Paul Mumford, Asia director for Eurasia Group, told Bloomberg that Widodo might feel freer to form closer ties with China if he wins.
“A Prabowo victory would see relations with Beijing deteriorate, as he has repeatedly tried to whip up anti-China/Chinese sentiment during his campaign,” he said.
Political analyst Mahmud Syaltout said Jokowi would be a tougher president during his second term.
“It will be totally different from his first term where he needed to sit and negotiate with elites. He will need to show his muscle to stamp out corruption so it can be part of his legacy and he will push for more infrastructure development and reform state-owned enterprises,” he said.
This is former special forces general Prabowo’s third attempt at high office – in 2009, he was the running mate of presidential candidate Megawati Sukarnoputri, who is now Widodo’s political patron and chairwoman of the party supporting him.
In 2014, Prabowo lost to Widodo with about 46 per cent of votes and challenged the result but the Constitutional Court threw out the case.
Both sets of candidates have focused their attention on the two most populous islands of Java, where most of Indonesia’s 192 million voters live, and Sumatra, which is home to more than 1 in 5 of them.
This year’s campaign has been driven by identity politics, with Muslim conservatives and hardliners mobilising support for the Prabowo-Sandiaga ticket, and insisting that Widodo is not Muslim enough. Some analysts believe such criticisms were behind Widodo’s choice of the cleric Ma’ruf as his running mate.
Alexander Arifianto, a research fellow from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said Ma’ruf was expected to take the lead in formulating policies on religion, especially those related to Islam.
“Ma’ruf will implement policies to benefit Islamic boarding schools as well as promoting a sharia economy.”
Fake news has also played a part, with hoaxes aiming to discredit Widodo’s government and cast aspersions on Prabowo’s integrity. False rumours spread on the internet have included a blog post shared hundreds of times that said China – Indonesia’s largest trading partner – would lend Southeast Asia’s largest economy money to fix damaged ballot boxes, and a heavily circulated doctored photo of men and women praying together at a Prabowo rally. Muslim men and women are traditionally supposed to pray separately.
But the election – Indonesia’s fourth direct vote for president – took place peacefully as millions of citizens went to 809,000 polling stations across the archipelago’s 34 provinces to punch holes in ballot slips for their next leader and new legislators.
About 245,000 candidates from 16 political parties competed for more than 20,000 seats in national, regional and local parliaments.
Hamdan, a 35-year-old market trader in North Kalimantan, said he was happy the election was over.
“I have not seen voters this divided before. People were like fanatics in their choice of who to support and it made me worried things might get worse as the votes were being counted.”