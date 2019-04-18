Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad to meet China’s Xi Jinping at sidelines of belt and road summit, as ties recover over ECRL project
- Mahathir will attend the summit opening on April 26, and speak at a discussion and a high-level meeting the next day, according to local media
- His visit comes as the Beijing-backed ECRL rail project has come back on after months of false starts
Topic | Malaysia
Malaysia’s Daim Zainuddin puts the China-backed East Coast Rail Link back on track. Photo: Handout
Malaysia to go ahead with China-backed East Coast Rail link
- Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s office says first two phases of the project will now cost US$10.7 billion – about two thirds of the original cost
- The project stalled when Mahathir came to power last year and questioned various Chinese-backed projects signed up to by his predecessor Najib Razak
