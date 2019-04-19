Channels

SCMP
Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: AP
Politics

Indonesian election: What to expect in Joko Widodo’s second presidential term

  • Joko Widodo has indicated he will focus on human development in his second and final five years as president
  • He is also likely to continue launching more infrastructure projects, including joint ventures with China
Topic |   Indonesia
Amy Chew

Amy Chew  

Published: 8:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 19 Apr, 2019

Southeast Asia

Indonesia election: Jokowi declares victory while rival Prabowo rejects result

  • Citing exit polls and quick count surveys, the incumbent president tacitly claimed victory even as his opponent Prabowo Subianto maintained he had won
  • Hardline Islamist movement Alumni 212 have vowed to hold a mass prayer in central Jakarta to ‘celebrate’ Prabowo’s victory amid warnings of unrest
Topic |   Asia elections
SCMP

Andre Barahamin  

Gigi Choy  

Published: 8:18pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 18 Apr, 2019

