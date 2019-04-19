Incumbent Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: AP
Indonesian election: What to expect in Joko Widodo’s second presidential term
- Joko Widodo has indicated he will focus on human development in his second and final five years as president
- He is also likely to continue launching more infrastructure projects, including joint ventures with China
Indonesia election: Jokowi declares victory while rival Prabowo rejects result
- Citing exit polls and quick count surveys, the incumbent president tacitly claimed victory even as his opponent Prabowo Subianto maintained he had won
- Hardline Islamist movement Alumni 212 have vowed to hold a mass prayer in central Jakarta to ‘celebrate’ Prabowo’s victory amid warnings of unrest
